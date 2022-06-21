ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The man who was struck by a car on N. McKinley Avenue June 9th has died.

The victim, 59 year-old Richard Gormandy, of Endicott, passed away early this week after being critically injured in the accident.

35 year-old Lauren Herndon, of Binghamton, was pulling out of the parking lot of the Apple Foods Store when she struck Mr. Gormandy as he was crossing the street.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.