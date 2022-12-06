SHERBURNE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, at approximately 6:15 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the Town of Sherburne.

According to police, a four-door sedan was traveling west on State Highway 80 when a pedestrian, who was standing in the roadway and wearing dark clothing, was struck.

The pedestrian has been identified as Megan Mikalunas, age 30 of North Norwich. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle, Robert Allen, age 57 of Oneida, immediately stopped and flagged down another vehicle to call 911.

The investigation is on-going.