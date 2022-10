ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There was an accident yesterday, October 21st, in front of Union-Endicott High School.

At 5:27 p.m. the Endicott Police Department responded to a car and pedestrian crash.

The pedestrian was conscious at the scene and was transported to Wilson Hospital to treat injuries.

The driver of the car was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was later released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.