BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The United Nations Secretary General said that the doomsday clock is now just 90 seconds till midnight, in other words, global catastrophe.

Local peace organizations gathered outside of the federal building in Downtown Binghamton this afternoon and protested for peace and diplomacy.

The protestors urged the U.S. Senate and President Biden to stop sending guns and military aid over to Ukraine.

They argue that NATO’s military presence along the Russian border is immoral, and if anything, will act as the gasoline that fuels the fire of a greater conflict.

The events coordinator with Veterans for Peace, Jack Gilroy says that America is sleep walking towards Armageddon.

Events Coordinator for Veterans for Peace, Jack Gilroy says, “Both senator Schumer and our sitting president, have never served in the military, but have no restraint in voting for weapons of death that killed foreign people and put our own troops in danger of death, physical and mental harm, moral injury.”

Gilroy says that there are over 1.1 million active-duty military personnel in the U.S., but less than 14,000 diplomats.

The protestors called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to stop bolstering our country’s military presence in Ukraine, and to advocate for negotiations and a ceasefire, not more weapons.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressed the General Assembly on Monday and said that the doomsday clock is a global alarm clock, and that we need to wake up and get to work.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to Senator Schumer’s office for comment but has not received a response.