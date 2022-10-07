BINGHAMTON, NY – History is coming alive in our area with the Fall edition of Path Through History Weekend.



6 sites are participating in the twice a year promotion supported by I Love New York, Visit Bing and Broome County.



The Roberson Museum will be offering guided tours of its Haudenosaunee: People of the Longhouse exhibit.



Goodwill Theatre in Johnson City will hold tours of the historic theater and former firehouse building.



Ross Park Zoo will showcase historic memorabilia and screen a video about its past.



The Phelps Mansion Museum will be open and will also sponsor walking tours of Spring Forest Cemetery on Mygatt Street.



The Arts Council has an online self-guided tour of local sculptures and statues.



And the George W Johnson Park carousel will be open for rides.

Broome County Senior Planner Lora Zier says, “Every group this time has come up with very creative programming. There’s so much history here. Roberson Museum will have the history of the Native Americans and the longhouses and all of that. Every site will have something very unique to contribute.”



Zier says Broome County is the only region of the state that offers an online interactive map.



For the map, times, locations and any admission costs, go to GoBroomeCounty.com/PTHW.