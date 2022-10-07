Happy Friday! It is a mostly cloudy start to the day. These clouds are ahead of a cold front moving in this morning. This cold front will bring passing showers throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. A breezy northwest wind behind the cold front will usher in cooler air and the potential for lake-effect stray showers into tonight. Saturday and Sunday are breezy and mostly sunny.

A weak front moves in Monday increasing cloud cover a little and bringing that slight chance for a shower. We also see a warming trend heading into next week. Tuesday is a mostly sunny and dry day. Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of a cold front. There is a slight chance for showers on Wednesday but the better chance arrives Thursday with the actual front.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PASSING SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 64 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

