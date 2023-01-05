TODAY:

Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with some fully sunny conditions possible at times. Temperatures will reach around 50 with SW winds 0-10 Miles per hour. Clouds move back in later Thursday ahead of chances of rain and snow mix overnight.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of rain and snow. Accumulation will be little to none. The winds will be calm and the low will hover around freezing. Patchy fog is possible as well.

Friday into the Weekend:

Friday there is a chance for a rain-snow mix transitioning to mainly rain throughout the day. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees. Saturday scattered rain and snow is once again possible with temperatures sticking around 40 for the weekend. Sunday partly sunny conditions with scattered showers possible late.

18 Storm Team Forecast

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND RAIN-SNOW MIX

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE OF OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

