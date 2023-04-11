JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two popular national chains with restaurants on the Vestal Parkway are opening second locations at the Oakdale Commons.

Panera Bread and Chipotle Mexican Grill buildings are under construction in the parking lot in front of where the Dick’s House of Sport is being built.

Documents submitted to the Village of Johnson City show Panera seeking approval for drive through signage at its location while Chipotle sought a waiver of the 30 day notice requirement for its liquor license.

These are just a pair of additions as local developers the Matthews and Newman families, operating as Spark JC, transform the former Oakdale Mall into the Oakdale Commons.

Spark JC has declined to announce specific tenant plans, deferring to those businesses to make their plans public.

NewsChannel 34 has reached out to Panera for comment but has not received a reply.

Chipotle says the new restaurant is expected to open at some point in the fall and that its Vestal location will remain open.

The restaurant will include the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to grab digital orders without leaving their car.

Meanwhile, work on pedestrian crossings and the intersection will close the Harry L Drive entrance across from Wegmans beginning Monday for about 2 weeks.

All traffic coming and going from the Commons will need to use the northern entrance on Reynolds Road near Beer Tree, with the exception of Key Bank customers who will continue to use the southern entrance on Reynolds.