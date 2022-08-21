ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Padraig Harrington has won the 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, winning with a -16 for the tournament.

Harrington was consistently in running, finishing just 1 stroke off the lead after both the 1st and 2nd round’s on Friday and Saturday.

A member of the final group to tee off, Harrington trailed Mike Weir by 1 stroke headed into the final round.

Harrington shot -5 on Sunday to defeat Weir by 3 strokes at -13, Thongchai Jaidee also finished at -13 tied for second.

Harrington played a clean round with no bogies and 5 birdies on 2, 3, 9, 11 and 12.

This is Harrington’s second win on the PGA Champions Tour this season.

The top of the final leaderboard is:

1 – Padraig Harrington (-16)

T2 – Thongchai Jaidee (-13)

T2 – Mike Weir (-13)

T4 – Jim Furyk (-12)

T4 – Vijay Singh (-12)

T6 – Ken Tanigawa (-10)

T6 – Darren Clarke (-10)

T6 – Bernhard Langer (-10)

T6 – Gene Sauers (-10)

Other notable finishes include the 2021 champion, Cameron Beckman, who finished tied for 68th at +2, Champions tour leader, Steven Alker, who finished tied for 37th at -4 and local fan favorite and Horseheads native, Joey Sindelar, who finished tied for 48th at -2.