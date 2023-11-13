BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After transitioning away from its previous Indian mascot, the Owego Apalachin Central School District has officially revealed its new River Hawks logos.

The district unveiled the imagery on Monday and says the designs pay homage to the school’s rich history and traditions while embracing the future. The initial logo features the head of an osprey, adorned with the school’s traditional red and blue colors that also mirror the markings of the bird. It also features an updated font and typography to coincide with the school’s new branding. Secondary images depict the talons of the Osprey.

The district says the new imagery was crafted in-house by an Owego Free Academy graduate, underscoring the deep-rooted connection the community has with its new identity.

“This transition is a testament to the importance of community, pride, and tradition. Change can be difficult, and we acknowledge the various emotions of moving on from a long-standing mascot. This new chapter reflects the district’s dedication to creating an educational environment that honors its rich history while embracing future opportunities. I’d like to thank everyone who participated during the process, especially our student mascot committee,” said Superintendent Corey Green.

The district says it looks forward to integrating the River Hawks imagery into various aspects of school life and in the community.

Additional images are still on the design stage and will be released at a later date.

Click here to view additional designs.