OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Owego man has been arrested on a sex charge after being found hiding in a hotel attic.



47 year-old Matthew Casterline is charged with sex abuse.



New York State Police apprehended him on May 5th following an exhaustive search of his place of employment, the Best Western Hotel on Hickories Park Road in Owego.



He was eventually found hiding in the building’s attic.



He’s also wanted by the Sayre Pennsylvania Police on 400 counts of sexually related charges against a child.