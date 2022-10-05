OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Similar to the City of Binghamton’s Faith and Blue Weekend taking place this Friday and Saturday, the Village of Owego is hosting a community event to build stronger relationships between its residents and local law enforcement.

The Village of Owego’s Police Department will host its second annual appreciation night this Friday at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. Last year, the event was thrown together last minute, and yet, the turn-out and feedback from the community was overwhelmingly positive. So, the department decided to make it an annual celebration.



Three bands will be performing live music throughout the evening, including Ghosties on Third, Devon Lawton and the In-Laws, and Stone Senate, coming all the way from Nashville.

Chief of Police at the Owego Police Department, Joseph Kennedy says, “Just to get us all working together. We just had a National night Out a few months ago, a ton of people showed up for that too, law enforcement working with the community. I mean, my door is always open, we have people coming in all the time to discuss stuff, and we try to help where we can. We just put more SROs in our local community, so it’s community first here.”

The event is Fall and Halloween themed. There will be hayrides, face painting, giveaways for the kids, touch a truck displays, a haunted bike ride around the village, a big bonfire, pumpkin painting and carving competitions, fireworks, and more. For those participating in the pumpkin carving contest, the pumpkins need to be carved prior to showing up at the fairgrounds.



Everything is free, from the food, non-alcoholic drinks, to the parking and giveaways. Kennedy says the earliest people should show up is 4:45 p.m. as the event will get started at 5 and run until 10.