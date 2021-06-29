Owego man sentenced to 3-7 years for selling drugs to a police informant

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Owego man has been sentenced to 3-7 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, plus fines of $1,500 and court costs, after Sayre Police say he sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to a police informant in 2020.

Dustin Dunbar was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and possession of controlled substance (2nd of subsequent offense), a misdemeanor.

Dunbar was arrested on Jan. 25 by Sayre Police after an informant was contacted by Dunbar about selling $200 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Sayre Police arraigned to have the informant meet with Dunbar at a Dandy store. Dubar requested that the informant pay for the fentanyl with cigarretes and use the rest of the $200 to pay for the methamphetamine.

Police say Dunbar arrived in a yellow Jeep Renegade and met with the informant in the Dandy. The informant gave Dunbar four packs of cigarettes and the remaining money at a table, and Dunbar handed over a pack of Seneca Silver 100’s, which contained four bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing 3.23 grams.

Officers arrested four other people inside the Jeep and arrested Dunbar inside the Dandy. Police uncovered 5.7 grams of methamphetamine and 28 bags containing fentanyl.

Dunbar informed police that he had additional paraphernalia inside the vehicle, which consisted of digital scales, razor blades, snort tubes with reside, a small glass jar with white reside, .45 grams of purported fentanyl, marijuana, hypodermic needles, and multiple packaging materials.

Police also uncovered a loaded 9mm pistol without any serial numbers inside the vehicle.

The four people inside the vehicle were not named by police and were each charged with various offenses, including DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

One person told police they had purchased methamphetamine from Dunbar four or five times.