Owego man faces multiple charges after beating, strangling officer

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Owego man is facing multiple charges after allegedly beating a sergeant with a metal pole and strangling him during the early morning hours on May 26.

Police say the attack happened after an officer from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of 48-year-old Michael J. Kelly Jr. attempting to break into a car on North Avenue in the Village of Owego.

According to police, the officer tried to get Kelly out of the damaged vehicle and that’s when Kelly Jr. attacked the officer with a pipe.

Kelly Jr. then grabbed the officer and allegedly strangled him while he was unconscious on the ground. Two other officers arrived at the scene and arrested Kelly Jr. after deploying their taser. The officer who was attacked was treated at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City and was later released.

Kelly Jr. was arraigned the same day in Tioga County CAP Court in front of Justice Dawn Olsen and remains at the Tioga County Jail on no bail.

Kelly Jr. faces the following charges: Two counts of Assault in the second degree, class D felonies, one count of Strangulation second degree, a class D felony, and two counts of Criminal Mischief in the third degree, class E felonies. Kelly Jr.’s further court dates are pending.