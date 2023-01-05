OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A 33-year-old Owego man is being charged with the murder of his mother.

On the afternoon of January 3rd, Tioga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Day Hallow Road in Owego after receiving a call requesting a welfare check on 78-year-old Phyllis Kvassay.

Ms. Kvassay was found deceased, and deputies saw indicators of a disturbance.

Deputies encountered Ms. Kvassay’s son, James Kvassay, inside of the residence and subsequently detained him.

Following a preliminary investigation, James Kvassay was arrested on January 4th and charged with Murder in the Second Degree.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kvassay is alleged to have intentionally caused the death of his mother.

He was arraigned and has been remanded to the Tioga County Jail without bail.