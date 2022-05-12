OWEGO, NY – The Owego Free Academy cut the ribbon on its newest collaboration between students and businesses.

The Owego Apalachin Central School District, along with the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce opened the OA Career Center today.



The collaboration with local business owners allow the students to learn exactly what skills and preferences the employers are looking for. Students can shadow and intern at local businesses.



Jackie Burdick, the Supervisor of the Tioga County Career Center explains the importance of soft skills.



Supervisor of the Tioga County Career Center, Jackie Burdick says, “Interviewing, how to answer the phone, how to dress, being on time. These are the things that we’ve been implementing as well. So we’re finding it very important for the younger people to start in the middle school to getting their work ethic and resumes together.”

Some of the services that the career counselors offer students include job searching, interview practice, public speaking experience, and help throughout the application process.