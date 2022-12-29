JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Southern Tier has now shipped over 100,000 pounds of supplies to aid those in Ukraine.

Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church in Johnson City stocked and delivered its 4th shipping container of supplies yesterday.

The pastor, father Ted Czabala says that this shipment contained a lot of generators so that organizations and buildings can restore power, as well as medical supplies for those fighting on the front lines.

He says that once the shipment arrives in Lviv, representatives from a variety of organizations come by and pick up their portion of the supplies.

Czabala says that the church created a wish list of items off of Amazon, and the public has answered the call for help.

Pastor at Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church Teodor Czabala says, “Very grateful to everybody. The outpouring of support has been incredible, it’s never ended. Every day, every week I get emails, calls asking how we can help, do you still need help? And of course, as we see on the news, we always need help unfortunately.”

Czabala says that all of the monetary donations collected by the church have gone to pay the shipping costs for the container, as well as purchasing government surplus items.

He says that for as long as the war continues, so will the support from the Southern Tier.

You can visit the churches Facebook page and view photos of those in Ukraine who are receiving the donations.