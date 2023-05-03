BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The largest running event in the Southern Tier is taking place this weekend and there are only a couple more opportunities to register.

The 2023 Greater Binghamton Bridge Run will take place this Sunday beginning at 6 a.m. and finishing up around noon.

Online registration closed this afternoon; however, there will be on-site registration on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Worldwide Sport Supply.

Races include the half marathon, the half marathon relay, the 5k, the kids fun run, or the double challenge, which is both the half marathon and the 5k.

The Interim Race Director, Jim Reyen says that if you’d rather participate from the comfort of your own home, you can race virtually.

Interim Race Director, Jim Reyen says, “So, we really do have an event for everyone. All different training levels, you can do virtual, you can do in-person. It’s really inclusive of everybody that wants to participate. And if you just want to come and have some fun too, we have some great music and other things as well.”

Race organizers are expecting more than 1,000 participants. The first-place prize for the half marathon is $900.

There will be post-race festivities at the Fayette Street parking lot, including a free Beer Tree beer for any runner 21 or over, live music by Hot Dogs and Gin and the awards ceremony.

To find out more about the race this weekend, visit BinghamtonBridgeRun.org.