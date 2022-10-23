BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As we approach Halloween weekend, families are gearing up by running through a dress rehearsal.

Broome County’s 4th annual trunk or treat gathering took place today, Sunday, October 23rd at Otsiningo Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Broome County Director of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services, Liz Woidt says that there were thirty participating vehicles.

Almost all of them were local companies, organizations, and officials. She says one family was adamant to participate, as they live in a rural area, and do not get to experience trick or treating on Halloween.

Attendees were encouraged to wear their costumes for the holiday as they went from trunk to trunk in the west parking lot.

Broome County Director of Parks, Recreation and Youth Liz Woidt says, “We always like doing it the weekend before Halloween. It gives the kids an opportunity to wear their costumes a lot of times. It’s exciting, today especially is a lot of their first times showing their costumes off. So, it’s a lot of happy families, kids running around, it’s really a great event to be at.”

Woidt says that the county’s Trunk or Treat event started prior to COVID, but since the pandemic, it has only continued to grow. There was a competition between the vehicles, as the best decorated trunk won a prize.

She says the county prepared for around 1,000 – 1,500 attendees, and that they ended up giving out over 1,200 pieces of candy.