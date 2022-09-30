BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University’s men’s lacrosse team is coming together to spread awareness for suicide prevention after losing one of their own.

Robert Martin was grad student and a member of BU’s men’s lacrosse team, until he took his own life on April 1st.

The team has banded together and signed on to participate in the Out of the Darkness Community Walk for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

So far, the team has gathered over 75 participants, including other sports teams, and alumni who will be returning for Binghamton’s alumni weekend.

Max Verch, a grad student at Binghamton and member of the lacrosse team says that Martin was always the first person to cheer you on and kept the team’s energy level where it needed to be.

Verch says, “This event really is, just meant to let everyone know like, if you need someone, a shoulder to cry on, someone to talk to, we’re all here for each other, and this event was really just letting everyone know that suicide is something that’s prevalent within men’s mental health especially, and just something that is not talked about enough.”

The team has already raised over $9,000 that will go towards suicide prevention outreach.

The walk takes place at Otsiningo Park this Saturday.

There will be an opening ceremony dedicated to Martin taking place at 10:30 a.m. and the walk is scheduled to start around 11.

To register for the walk, and to donate, you can go to suporting.afsp.org.