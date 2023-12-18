TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Festival of Lights will be closed Monday night because of flooding at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson.

Water from the neighboring Chenango River began flowing into the park Monday morning, flooding low-lying areas of the park and surrounding some of the light displays.

Monday night was to have been a free community night sponsored by Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar and his wife Jessica.

That has now been postponed to an as yet undetermined future date.

The park is now closed to the public.

The river is not expected to crest until after midnight tonight.