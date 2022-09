SCHENEVUS, NY – An Otsego County man has been arrested for possessing and promoting child pornography and abusing seven dogs.

New York State Police charged 56 year-old Francesco Carotenuto of Schenevus with having images of child porn that he shared on the internet.

Police say that while at his home, Troopers found the adult dogs without proper food, water or shelter.

They were seized and taken to the Otsego County SPCA.

Carotenuto was also charged with animal abuse.