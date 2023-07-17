BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A story filled with angry ghosts and family curses comes to the Anderson Center in the form of the supernatural comic operetta.

The Summer Savoyards will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Ruddigore The Witch’s Curse on July 21st in the Chamber Hall of Binghamton University’s Anderson Center for the Performing Arts.

Ruddigore is the story of a young and virtuous nobleman seeking to escape a family curse, defy a portrait gallery full of ghosts, and woo the girl of his dreams.

The show is filled with hummable tunes and clever lyrics that surround the shows intricate plot.

This years production features a blend of newcomers and company veterans ranging from early teens to those in their 80’s.

One of these seasoned veterans is Jana Kucera, an actress who has been with the Savoyards for 22 years, she says that what keeps her coming back to Gilbert and Sullivan is the mix of Classical Opera and Musical Theater.

“They’re all always comedy’s and we get to kind of mix Opera with Musical Theater in a different way, and there’s full sets and costumes and everything so its like doing an Opera, but not doing an Opera.”

Kucera plays Rose Maybud in the show.

The Savoyards, now in their 63rd season, started the group as a summer pass time for college kids, but now, college students can rub elbows with seasoned performers and crew.

General admission tickets are 25 dollars, and are 20 dollars for those 65 and over or 12 and under.

Ruddigore the Witch’s Curse starts at 7:30 this Friday and Saturday plus a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday the 23rd.

To purchase tickets visit the Anderson Center Box Office or look up Summer Savoyards dot org.