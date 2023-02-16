BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There will be an open house tomorrow to show off the new affordable housing becoming available in the City of Binghamton.

The First Ward Action Council began the North of Main Revitalization project in 2021.

The $8.4 million initiative is rehabilitating six multi-family buildings and constructing a new, four-unit building on a vacant lot on Walnut Street that will create 23 units of affordable housing.

Today, the Action Council and local representatives hosted a news conference at 43 North Street.

Councilmember Aviva Friedman says that the affordable housing is the number one issue among her constituents, and a focus of the project is to maintain the integrity of each building.

Councilmember Aviva Friedman says, “A lot of the original details were kept in the house. The original doorknobs, the fireplace, all of those things that were in the bones of the house, and it keeps the character and honors the history of what this house and what this neighborhood used to be.”

There will be an open house tomorrow from noon till 5 p.m. at 43 North Street.

The Action Council has listed the studio apartments starting at $450 a month, the single bedrooms are $550 a month, and two bedrooms at $733 a month, with heat not included.

Applications can be found at the open house.