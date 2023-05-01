HEALY, AK (WIVT/WBGH) – On Thursday, April 27th, three U.S. Army soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash near Healy, Alaska. One of them was a native of Oneonta.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Eramo, 35, of Oneonta, passed away alongside Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle McKenna, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Warrant Officer 1 Duane Wayment, 32, of North Logan, Utah.

A fourth soldier was admitted to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

Two helicopters were returning to Fort Wainwright from a training mission in the Donnelly Training Area when they collided in flight about 50 miles east of Healy.

The four men were part of the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation at Fort Wainwright.

“The battalion is devastated and mourning the loss of three of our best,” said Lt. Col. Matthew C. Carlsen, the 1-25th AB commander. “Our loss, however, cannot be compared to the suffering and loss which the family members of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Chris Eramo, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle McKenna and Warrant Officer 1 Stewart “Stew” Wayment are experiencing.

“The entire team has come together to focus our thoughts, prayers, and actions to provide and sustain them with whatever comfort and support they need at this time, and I promise that this will continue long into the future,” Carlsen said. “Our mission now is to focus on the families, the survivors and to honor and cherish their memories. Chris, Kyle, and Stew will forever be ‘Little Bears,’ ‘Vikings,’ and ‘ToughOnes’ of the Arctic Attack.”