SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oneida County man was recently charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for child pornography offenses.

James Swanson of Rome, appeared in a federal court hearing on Sept. 21 for charges of receipt and transportation of child pornography.

United States Magistrate Judge, Andrew Baxter released Swanson on conditions of supervision pending trial.

In the federal complaint, Swanson was accused of using electronic devices to access and download child pornography from the internet that he then uploaded to a cloud storage account under his control.

According to United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Matthew Scarpino, Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), charges in the criminal complaint are merely accusations. Swanson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If convicted, Swanson faces a minimum term of five years in prison and a maximum term of 20 years, a maximum fine of $250,000. He could also serve a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least five years and up to life.

A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Swanson would also be required to register as a sex offender.

The case is being investigated by HSI, the New York State Police, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian S. LaRochelle as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Anyone with information related to this case can report it by calling the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) tipline at 1-866-347-2423.