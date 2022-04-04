UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County is integrating a new drug detection device at the County’s Correctional Oneida County will be the first correctional facility in New York State to use the MX908 device, which will collect data findings to support the county’s Opioid Task Force Overdose Response Team’s drug trend surveillance program.

The technology detects trace levels of drugs in just seconds. the tool will be used to analyze legal mail that enters the correctional facility.

“So it appeared as though it was legal to mail it did not come from that attorney. Mail is actually going to be screened before it opened so there won’t be that chance of exposure. If it’s alarmed or flagged that there is something there it won’t be opened from that point it all stops and it becomes a criminal investigation,” Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said.

The device costs around $80,000, and was purchased with the County Health Department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, and the CDC partnerships to support data-driven responses to emerging drug threats grant.