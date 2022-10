TOWN OF KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police Investigators at Troop C-SP Binghamton are looking for any information regarding a shooting incident that occurred early this morning.

According to State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, one person was shot at Madame Oars, located at 584 Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact SP Binghamton at 607-561-7400.