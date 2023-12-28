CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One person is dead, and another was injured in a one car crash in Cortland County early Wednesday morning.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was traveling north on Stillwater Road in the Town of Solon just before 4 a.m. when it left the road and struck a tree.

One occupant was declared dead at the scene while the other was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, treated and released.

Investigators are withholding the names of the people while they notify their next of kin.