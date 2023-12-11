ONEONTA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Police are investigating an explosion that left one dead and one injured in the Town of Oneonta.

On December 9, at approximately 5:28 p.m., the Otsego County 911 Center received several calls reporting an explosion and residential structure fire on Richards Avenue. The Oneonta Fire Department, along with multiple mutual aid departments, responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered an active fire as well as multiple residential structures with severe damage.

The fire department was assisted by the City of Oneonta Police Department, Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Otsego County Ambulance, New York State Police, New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and NYSEG. Deputies and members of various fire departments assisted residents in the immediate area with a precautionary evacuation.

Once the fire was extinguished, a resident was found deceased by responders. A neighboring occupant received medical attention for minor injuries sustained during the explosion.

The investigation is still ongoing and there is no threat to the public at this time. A state of emergency has been declared by Oneonta Town Supervisor Randal Mowers until further notice.

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control will be the lead agency during this investigation and will be assisted by investigators from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional assistance was provided on scene by the New York State Police, Oneonta City Police Department, Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, Otsego County Ambulance, Oneonta Fire Department and members of the Laurens, Otego, Milford, Franklin, Schenevus, West Oneonta, and Worcester Fire Departments.