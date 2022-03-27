KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Around 11 AM yesterday a house fire claimed the life of a woman Broome County woman.

On March 26, 2022, around 11:00 a.m., emergency responders responded to a report of a house fire on Johnson Road in the town of Kirkwood.

New York State Troopers arrived on the scene and found that a woman, Nancy L. Wellman, age 87 had already been removed from the home. A second woman was reported to still be inside the residence.

Members from the State Police utilized fire extinguishers in an attempt to locate the second woman. Eve L. Roys, age 94 was ultimately located by members of the Five Mile Point Fire Department.

Both women were transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the fire. Roys subsequently died at the hospital.

Kirkwood Fire, Five Mile Point Fire, members of the Sheriff’s Department, and Superior Ambulance all responded to the scene.

The investigation is on-going.