BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police have released additional information on a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Friday night on I-81.

Friday night around 10 PM New York State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on I-81 in the town of Marathon. When the trooper arrived a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle that had crashed into a guardrail was located.

The operator of the motorcycle was later located deceased. The operator has been identified as Daniel McPhillips, 44, of Throop, PA.

