WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State’s longest running wrestling tournament is keeping the tradition alive and kicked off its 65th year this morning.

The annual Windsor Christmas Wrestling Tournament started its first of a two-day event this morning at the high school.

This year’s tourney is featuring 39 teams from three different states.

Last year, family and fans could not attend the matches due to COVID restrictions, but this year, they are back in full force.

Senior at Chenango Forks, Tyler Ferrara is looking to become the seventh competitor to win the Windsor Christmas Tournament on four separate occasions.

Senior at Chenango Forks High School, Tyler Ferrara says, “I saw my bracket like yesterday, and I was super excited, a lot of tough kids, a lot of good competition, and I mean this tournament is one of the toughest in the state and during the regular season so, just super excited to get some competition and get some mat time.”

Ferrara says that the level of competition at the Christmas tourney is similar to what wrestlers can expect in the post season in February.

Windsor’s head coach Jeff Nolan says that nine state champions and over 45 New York State Place winners wrestled in last year’s Christmas Tournament.

He says that the tournament started in the late 1950’s before New York State tournaments existed, and the purpose was to bring in the best athletes from around the region and have them compete to see who’s on top.

Windsor Wrestling Coach Jeff Nolan says, “I just let them know that it’s the closest thing to the end of the season that you can get where you’re going to get good, quality, tough matches every single round, and you’ve got to prepare yourself individually for these opportunities, and you’ve got to do it consistently so that you’re mentally prepared for each match.”

Since there are so many people in attendance, the school has setup the cafeteria to include multiple screens that are streaming the matches live from the gym.

You can view the stream by visiting https://www.youtube.com/@windsorcentralschooldistri1700.

If you’d like to see the action in person, day two kicks off at 9 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets are $5 for adults, and $3 for students.

The championship matches are scheduled to begin at approximately 3 p.m. tomorrow.