BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County residents are being encouraged to voice their opinions about the safety of our community and hazard mitigation.

Every five years, local governments update their Hazard Mitigation Plans to prepare for and reduce the potential impacts of natural hazards such as severe storms, extreme temperatures, and flooding.

Part of the planning process is receiving feedback from the community.

The survey is to meant to help better coordinate response activity and reduce the risk of injury or property damage.

There is an online survey open now that will be available until January 26th.

Plus, the public is welcome to join any of the virtual meetings.

To find the survey and the public meetings, visit GoBroomeCounty.com.