ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The light dusting of snow this morning was the perfect atmosphere to do some outdoor holiday decorating.

25 Seniors at Owego Free Academy spent their morning sprucing up the courtyard of the Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Endicott.

The students brought 9 different themed Christmas trees to decorate, plus some wreathes, lights, inflatable characters, and several Santas.

The nursing home residents were at the windows, watching the courtyard’s transformation.

The facility’s administrator, Paul Suhadolnik says that the students ran a fundraiser, and all of the decorations were donated to them.

Administrator of Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Paul Suhadolnik says, “Everybody has their own traditions at home and the residents, this is their home. So, we’d love to create this and make it a holiday tradition and get these lights going every single year, and bring the community involvement with the Owego school district, who have been gracious enough to supply the donations and we’d love to keep it going.”

There are several Christmas trees, including a pink and gold, an all-white and a green Grinch theme.

Earlier in the Fall, the same group of students showed up with rakes, and bags, and cleaned up the courtyard ahead of winter.

The group came prepared with a map of the courtyard and created an outline so that each decoration goes in a specific spot.