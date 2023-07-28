JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Dick’s Sporting Goods announced the official opening dates of the newly constructed Johnson City ‘House of Sport’ Friday morning. The grand opening weekend is set to take place August 18th through the 20th– and there are some huge names involved in the festivities.

The roster for the three day event is loaded with history. Night one, Friday, August 18, is kicked off by none other than former University of Connecticut star and Basketball Hall of Famer, Rebecca Lobo. Lobo is currently a TV basketball analyst, but spent her career winning the 1995 Women’s College Basketball National Championship, earning player of the year honors that same season and contributed to a gold medal run for Team USA in the 1996 Olympics.

She is scheduled to appear at the grand opening from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Day two, Saturday, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., will feature an icon of USA hockey, the captain of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ 1980 Team USA, Mike Eruzione. Eruzione famously retired from competitive hockey after beating the Soviet Union and taking home the gold medal against Finland believing it was the peak of achievement in his career. Eruzione scored the game-winning goal against the Soviets in the historical matchup.

The finale of the House of Sport grand opening will feature two Pro Football Hall of Famers– and Bills legends, Jim Kelly and Thurmon Thomas. Kelly and Thomas notably led Buffalo to four straight Super Bowls from 1991-1994, never winning one. The quarterback-running back duo was near the top of the NFL in their time together, with Kelly throwing for over 35,000 yards and 230+ touchdowns while Thomas ran for over 12,000 yards and 60+ touchdowns. Thomas was NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1991, Kelly was First-team All Pro that same year, and they each have their respective numbers, 12 and 34, retired by the Buffalo Bills.

They will appear separately, Kelly from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Thomas from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wristbands will be required in order to attend all athlete appearances.

Along with sports legends, House of Sport will also be offering promotions such as showing off your sports skills to receive prizes, mystery gift cards and a contest to win a $500 Dick’s gift card.