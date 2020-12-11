NYSPHSAA cancels winter state championships and puts high-risk sports on hold for high school student-athletes due to pandemic

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LATHAM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced the cancellation of all 2021 Winter State Championships and decided to postpone high-risk sports on Friday.

“When examining the feasibility of Winter State Championships, it became apparent that travel and overnight accommodations would create a unique challenge for our member schools,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “At this time, we must prioritize maximizing student participation without a focus on championship events.”

Winter State Championships affected include bowling, basketball, boys swimming & diving, competitive cheerleading, gymnastics, indoor track & field, ice hockey, skiing, and wrestling.

The association is also postponing all high-risk sports until state officials give permission due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in New York. High-risk sports include basketball, boys lacrosse, competitive cheerleading, football, ice hockey, volleyball, and wrestling.

NYSPHSAA says the decisions were made due to membership concerns about keeping student-athletes, coaches, and families safe during the pandemic.

Low- and moderate-risk regular season sports are still allowed at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Election

Local News

More Local News