NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police report that, during the Fourth of July holiday, the New York State Police in Troop “C” removed seven impaired motorists off the roadways. Troop “C” encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tompkins and Tioga.

On July 1, 2022, at approximately 8:27 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Robert A. Balcom, age 67 of Middletown, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Main Street in the town of Anders observed a vehicle that failed to yield the right of way while merging onto Main Street. A traffic stop was initiated, and while interviewing Balcom the trooper noted an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Balcom was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Margaretville for processing. Balcom was issued appearance tickets to the Stamford Town Court on July 26, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Michelle A. Townley, age 60, of Ithaca, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). Townley was traveling on State Route 13 in the town of Ithaca when she entered a multi-agency DWI checkpoint. While interviewing Townley, a trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where her reportable B.A.C was .11%. Townley also had a previous conviction of DWI making the arrest a felony. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Ithaca Town Court on August 17, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On July 3, 2022, at approximately 11:51 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Michael D. Darrow, age 57 of McGraw, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a vehicle off the roadway near Peruville and Salt Roads in the town of Groton. The trooper found a vehicle in the ditch and Darrow beside it. An investigation revealed that Darrow was driving when the car went off the road. The trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Darrow was asked to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca for processing then later turned over to the Tompkins County Jail for arraignment.

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 2:20 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Shaney L. Stevens, age 50 of Coventry, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to Smith Pond Road in the town of Coventry for a vehicle that struck a telephone pole and the driver left the scene. An investigation at the scene revealed that Stevens had been driving the vehicle and she lost control and struck the pole. Stevens was interviewed and also checked out by EMS but did not report any injuries. Stevens was arrested and transported to SP Norwich where her reportable B.A.C was .08%. She was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Coventry Town Court on August 24, 2022.

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 2:32 p.m., New York State Police at Gateway arrested Carolyn K. Hakes, age 59 of Elmira, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper monitoring traffic on Interstate 88 westbound in the town of Colesville observed a pick-up truck speeding and other vehicle and traffic infractions. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and while interviewing Hakes, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, she was arrested. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Colesville Town Court on July 14, 2022.

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Tyquan D. Simmons, age 27 of Union, NY for the misdemeanors of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a complaint from a concerned citizen about a male who may be driving drunk. The trooper observed the described vehicle on Riverside Drive and began driving toward the SUV. The trooper observed Simmons pull into a driveway and jump out of the vehicle. The trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and requested Simmons to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Simmons was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .22%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on July 12, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:23 a.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Gregory Angulo, age 52 of Baldwin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a traffic complaint on Interstate 81 south. The trooper located the described vehicle and saw that the vehicle did not have its headlights on, was unable to maintain a lane, and had other vehicle and traffic infractions. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and observed characteristics associated with impairment. Angulo was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .15%. Angulo was issued appearance tickets to the Cortlandville Town Court on July 18, 2022.