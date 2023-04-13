ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to an online statement from the New York State and Local Retirement System (NYSLRS), a mobile app called “NYS Retirement” that is currently available on Google Play is a fraudulent app that may be attempting to steal personal data. NYSLRS says the app isn’t affiliated with them or Retirement Online.

NYSLRS says that Retirement Online is only accessible through the NYSLRS website. The organization is warning residents to always be cautious when asked to share personal information.