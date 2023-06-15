VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric have proposed a rate increase.

NYSEG’s original proposal requested a 22% total increase, but the company says that negotiations resulted in compromises which will have lower impacts to customers’ bills.

The president and CEO of NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric, Trish Nilsen says that the proposal is a three-year plan that would invest more than $2.1 billion in infrastructure, another one billion to focus on serving customers, and more than $900,000,000 to support New York State climate goals.

Nilsen says the rate hikes will address NYSEG’s aging infrastructure, and prepare for the state’s transition to green, renewable energy.

Nilsen says, “How can we continue to serve our customers today effectively and how can we plan for the future by building capacity and allowing for renewable generation, and keeping everything safe for our customers. So, it truly reflects a balance.”

Nilsen says the proposed rates would be about a $10 increase on customer’s monthly bills.

She says the settlement includes investments for bill assisted programs for low-income customers.

State Senator Lea Webb held a news conference this afternoon to address the rate increases and says that amidst inflation during the post-pandemic era, her constituents should not have to choose between paying utilities or putting food on the table.

Webb says, “We can and should do better on behalf of our residents here. Not just in the Southern Tier but across the state as rate payers. Because, again, electricity and heat are utility needs that we all need in order to survive. And we shouldn’t be putting residents under even more financial duress for this basic need.”

Webb urges NYSEG customers to participate in the company’s feedback period and submit comments and concerns to Governor Hochul and the New York State Public Service Commission within the next 120 days.

You can submit your thoughts on the proposed rate increases to Secretary@DPS.NY.gov with the subject line, NYSEG Rate Case.