BINGHAMTON, NY – According to NYSEG, they are monitoring weather forecasts in advance of severe storms that are expected to sweep across the Southern Tier and various parts of New York State.

“The strong winds, combined with rain, have the potential to bring down trees and limbs, causing damage to overhead power lines and other electrical equipment,” said officials. NYSEG has storm readiness crews and equipment on standby to ensure that resources are in place to restore any downed power lines and power interruptions in the area.

NYSEG will provide updates to the public on their website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter).