BINGHAMTON, NY – NYSEG is under investigation by the state for alleged billing mistakes.

The New York State Department of Public Service issued a news release saying it is looking into a spike in consumer complaints to the agency during the past year.



The D-P-S reports 4,700 complaints about NYSEG and its sister utility RG&E, 60% more than the two previous years combined.



The state agency says consumers complained of incorrect bills or bills that arrived late.



Anyone who feels that they have been subjected to billing problems with NYSEG are encouraged to follow the normal consumer complaint process with the utility.



If unresolved, they can then file a complaint at the DPS website.