ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett declared the monkeypox virus an Imminent Threat to Public Health in New York State.

The number of monkeypox cases continues to increase and more local health departments are responding to the outbreak every day, said the Department of Health.

“Based on the ongoing spread of this virus, which has increased rapidly and affected primarily communities that identify as men who have sex with men, and the need for local jurisdictions to administer vaccines, I’ve declared monkeypox an Imminent Threat to Public Health throughout New York State,” said Commissioner Basset.

She continued, “this declaration means that local health departments engaged in response and prevention activities will be able to access additional State reimbursement, after other Federal and State funding sources are maximized, to protect all New Yorkers and ultimately limit the spread of monkeypox in our communities.”

The announcement builds on the NYS Department of Health’s ongoing response efforts on monkeypox, including ongoing efforts to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and distribute the latest information and resources to New Yorkers.

1,341 cases have been reported in New York State, but 0 cases have been reported in Broome County.