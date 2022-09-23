BINGHAMTON, NY – NewsChannel 34 has learned that the failed Chenango Street arch, that has cut Binghamton’s Northside in two, was designed by New York State.

The underpass has been closed for more than a year after it was discovered that Interstate 81 above it was sinking.



The closure has caused severe economic hardship to nearby businesses.



The New York State Department of Transportation originally predicted that repairs would take 3 months, but a number of strategies to shore up the precast concrete arch failed.



Workers are currently constructing forms and pouring a new concrete arch.



Going back to June of last year, DOT has not admitted that its engineers designed the underpass.



Instead, DOT told NewsChannel 34 that it was “looking into determining liability and accountability in order to recover cost of strengthening the structure.”



An official with Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, which installed the precast arch, confirms to NewsChannel 34 that the state designed the underpass as part of Phase 1 of the Prospect Mountain project.



Lancaster says it performed the work 100% to the specifications of the DOT design.



NewsChannel 34 is waiting on a reply from the DOT regarding the current cost estimate, an anticipated completion date and whether it still thinks it can recover costs from some other entity.