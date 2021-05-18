NYS COVID positivity rate drops to 1.07 percent, lowest since Sept. 2020

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – The statewide 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.07 percent, the lowest since September 27. The 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 43 straight days.

  • Statewide 7-Day Positivity Rate Drops to 1.07%; 43 Straight Days of Decline
  • 1,585 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide; Down 441 Over Past Week
  • 387 Patients in the ICU; 223 Intubated
  • Statewide Positivity Rate is 1.07%
  • 17 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

“As vaccination rates continue to grow across New York, COVID rates are plummeting across the board, to levels we haven’t seen in eight months,” Governor Cuomo said. “Tomorrow marks a major reopening of New York State, a milestone reached thanks to the strength and grit of New Yorkers who banded together, stayed tough and fought as one to defeat this COVID beast. While New York is coming back, there remains much to do and we need to help ensure every single eligible New Yorker gets vaccinated, so that we can finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel, and get back to life.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 95,870
  • Total Positive – 1,030
  • Percent Positive – 1.07%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.07%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,585 (+4)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -441
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 142
  • Number ICU – 387 (+0)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 223 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 180,083 (+133)
  • Deaths – 17
  • Total Deaths – 42,503

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region610.01%29%
Central New York410.01%33%
Finger Lakes1930.02%40%
Long Island2190.01%39%
Mid-Hudson1370.01%48%
Mohawk Valley300.01%42%
New York City6530.01%36%
North Country170.00%58%
Southern Tier610.01%53%
Western New York1730.01%36%
Statewide15850.01%38%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23319317%
Central New York23317923%
Finger Lakes39724139%
Long Island85058531%
Mid-Hudson66437643%
Mohawk Valley977721%
New York City2,478176229%
North Country573342%
Southern Tier1156444%
Western New York54333239%
Statewide5,667384232%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region1.39%1.34%1.26%
Central New York1.31%1.37%1.38%
Finger Lakes2.72%2.72%2.58%
Long Island0.99%0.98%0.94%
Mid-Hudson0.99%0.99%0.93%
Mohawk Valley1.12%1.15%1.07%
New York City0.95%0.91%0.88%
North Country1.98%2.00%1.92%
Southern Tier0.60%0.59%0.62%
Western New York1.85%1.86%1.74%
Statewide1.13%1.11%1.07%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Bronx0.98%0.92%0.92%
Brooklyn1.01%0.99%0.96%
Manhattan0.60%0.58%0.56%
Queens1.06%1.03%0.98%
Staten Island1.31%1.22%1.13%

Of the 2,071,443 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,46611
Allegany3,4587
Broome18,3887
Cattaraugus5,6255
Cayuga6,2354
Chautauqua8,8222
Chemung7,5788
Chenango3,4208
Clinton4,8111
Columbia4,0202
Cortland3,78512
Delaware2,3243
Dutchess29,23117
Erie88,56053
Essex1,5802
Franklin2,5180
Fulton4,3502
Genesee5,3683
Greene3,3700
Hamilton3103
Herkimer5,1173
Jefferson5,96411
Lewis2,7193
Livingston4,40213
Madison4,4853
Monroe67,103117
Montgomery4,2123
Nassau182,49169
Niagara19,73615
NYC928,831402
Oneida22,2929
Onondaga38,15826
Ontario7,3234
Orange47,92012
Orleans3,0632
Oswego7,4676
Otsego3,4041
Putnam10,5442
Rensselaer11,13310
Rockland46,7047
Saratoga15,14711
Schenectady13,0189
Schoharie1,6692
Schuyler1,0330
Seneca1,9841
St. Lawrence6,5273
Steuben6,80410
Suffolk199,66068
Sullivan6,5602
Tioga3,7207
Tompkins4,2560
Ulster13,7957
Warren3,5942
Washington3,0950
Wayne5,68016
Westchester128,92124
Wyoming3,5240
Yates1,1690

Yesterday, 17 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,503. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Broome1
Erie1
Kings4
Manhattan1
Monroe2
Niagara1
Oneida1
Queens2
Tompkins1
Westchester2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News