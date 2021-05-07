NYS COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop as warmer months approach

(WETM) – The New York State COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.22 percent, which is the lowest rate since October 22, 2020. In the Southern Tier, the seven-day rate is below the state average and decreased throughout the week.

NYS COVID Statistics as of May 7, 2021:

Statewide positivity rate drops to 1.22 percent—Lowest since Oct. 22

Statewide seven-day average positivity rate drops to 1.53 percent—Lowest since Oct. 30; 32 straight days of decline

Hospitalizations drop to 2,264—Lowest since Nov. 17; Down 573 during the past week

ICU patients drop to 571—Lowest since Nov. 23

Intubations drop to 354—Lowest since Nov. 30

25 COVID-19 deaths in NYS on May 6, 2021

“As the COVID-19 numbers improve and more residents get vaccinated, we’re reopening our economy and getting New Yorkers back to work,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our progress is a function of what New Yorkers do to slow the spread, so washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing remain important behaviors each of us can practice to keep everyone safe. We’re also continuing to focus on making the vaccine more accessible, and that means expanding walk-ins and opening new pop-up sites to reach specific populations that have lower vaccination rates. New Yorkers have labored for a long time to get to the light at the end of the tunnel, and we need everyone to stay vigilant and keep working together so we can finally defeat this COVID beast for good.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 194,988

– 194,988 Total Positive – 2,370

– 2,370 Percent Positive – 1.22%

– 1.22% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.53%

– 1.53% Patient Hospitalization – 2,264 (-71)

– 2,264 (-71) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -573

– -573 Patients Newly Admitted – 287

– 287 Number ICU – 571 (-34)

– 571 (-34) Number ICU with Intubation – 354 (-17)

– 354 (-17) Total Discharges – 177,665 (309)

– 177,665 (309) Deaths – 25

– 25 Total Deaths – 42,211

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 86 0.01% 28% Central New York 58 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 232 0.02% 39% Long Island 313 0.01% 36% Mid-Hudson 201 0.01% 47% Mohawk Valley 28 0.01% 40% New York City 1006 0.01% 34% North Country 20 0.00% 57% Southern Tier 74 0.01% 51% Western New York 246 0.02% 33% Statewide 2264 0.01% 37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 240 209 13% Central New York 233 191 18% Finger Lakes 397 229 42% Long Island 849 607 29% Mid-Hudson 670 381 43% Mohawk Valley 97 76 22% New York City 2,532 1896 25% North Country 59 29 51% Southern Tier 115 76 34% Western New York 545 344 37% Statewide 5,737 4038 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 1.49% 1.34% 1.41% Central New York 1.51% 1.38% 1.23% Finger Lakes 2.84% 2.74% 2.70% Long Island 1.67% 1.57% 1.45% Mid-Hudson 1.71% 1.67% 1.61% Mohawk Valley 1.44% 1.36% 1.42% New York City 1.61% 1.55% 1.44% North Country 2.09% 1.92% 2.05% Southern Tier 0.75% 0.68% 0.66% Western New York 3.12% 2.82% 2.57% Statewide 1.71% 1.62% 1.53%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 1.67% 1.57% 1.45% Brooklyn 1.98% 1.90% 1.74% Manhattan 0.93% 0.90% 0.85% Queens 1.68% 1.64% 1.52% Staten Island 1.91% 1.86% 1.77%

Of the 2,050,859 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,270 24 Allegany 3,353 10 Broome 18,127 22 Cattaraugus 5,465 5 Cayuga 6,112 14 Chautauqua 8,703 8 Chemung 7,435 12 Chenango 3,353 11 Clinton 4,751 7 Columbia 3,944 11 Cortland 3,679 6 Delaware 2,290 3 Dutchess 28,937 45 Erie 87,297 144 Essex 1,563 11 Franklin 2,503 4 Fulton 4,281 35 Genesee 5,286 18 Greene 3,297 10 Hamilton 304 0 Herkimer 5,054 13 Jefferson 5,767 21 Lewis 2,607 17 Livingston 4,256 11 Madison 4,414 3 Monroe 65,166 179 Montgomery 4,146 16 Nassau 181,375 122 Niagara 19,398 51 NYC 920,981 890 Oneida 22,021 23 Onondaga 37,558 40 Ontario 7,234 22 Orange 47,547 56 Orleans 2,992 3 Oswego 7,323 19 Otsego 3,353 6 Putnam 10,488 17 Rensselaer 11,002 25 Rockland 46,511 28 Saratoga 14,924 21 Schenectady 12,835 20 Schoharie 1,632 7 Schuyler 1,026 0 Seneca 1,962 3 St. Lawrence 6,415 10 Steuben 6,639 13 Suffolk 198,352 169 Sullivan 6,472 16 Tioga 3,618 4 Tompkins 4,193 9 Ulster 13,638 18 Warren 3,529 16 Washington 3,027 11 Wayne 5,546 15 Westchester 128,303 67 Wyoming 3,449 7 Yates 1,156 2

Yesterday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,211. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: