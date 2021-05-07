NYS COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop as warmer months approach

(WETM) – The New York State COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.22 percent, which is the lowest rate since October 22, 2020. In the Southern Tier, the seven-day rate is below the state average and decreased throughout the week.
NYS COVID Statistics as of May 7, 2021:
- Statewide positivity rate drops to 1.22 percent—Lowest since Oct. 22
- Statewide seven-day average positivity rate drops to 1.53 percent—Lowest since Oct. 30; 32 straight days of decline
- Hospitalizations drop to 2,264—Lowest since Nov. 17; Down 573 during the past week
- ICU patients drop to 571—Lowest since Nov. 23
- Intubations drop to 354—Lowest since Nov. 30
- 25 COVID-19 deaths in NYS on May 6, 2021
“As the COVID-19 numbers improve and more residents get vaccinated, we’re reopening our economy and getting New Yorkers back to work,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our progress is a function of what New Yorkers do to slow the spread, so washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing remain important behaviors each of us can practice to keep everyone safe. We’re also continuing to focus on making the vaccine more accessible, and that means expanding walk-ins and opening new pop-up sites to reach specific populations that have lower vaccination rates. New Yorkers have labored for a long time to get to the light at the end of the tunnel, and we need everyone to stay vigilant and keep working together so we can finally defeat this COVID beast for good.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 194,988
- Total Positive – 2,370
- Percent Positive – 1.22%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.53%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,264 (-71)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -573
- Patients Newly Admitted – 287
- Number ICU – 571 (-34)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 354 (-17)
- Total Discharges – 177,665 (309)
- Deaths – 25
- Total Deaths – 42,211
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|86
|0.01%
|28%
|Central New York
|58
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|232
|0.02%
|39%
|Long Island
|313
|0.01%
|36%
|Mid-Hudson
|201
|0.01%
|47%
|Mohawk Valley
|28
|0.01%
|40%
|New York City
|1006
|0.01%
|34%
|North Country
|20
|0.00%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|74
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|246
|0.02%
|33%
|Statewide
|2264
|0.01%
|37%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|240
|209
|13%
|Central New York
|233
|191
|18%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|229
|42%
|Long Island
|849
|607
|29%
|Mid-Hudson
|670
|381
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|76
|22%
|New York City
|2,532
|1896
|25%
|North Country
|59
|29
|51%
|Southern Tier
|115
|76
|34%
|Western New York
|545
|344
|37%
|Statewide
|5,737
|4038
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|1.49%
|1.34%
|1.41%
|Central New York
|1.51%
|1.38%
|1.23%
|Finger Lakes
|2.84%
|2.74%
|2.70%
|Long Island
|1.67%
|1.57%
|1.45%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.71%
|1.67%
|1.61%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.44%
|1.36%
|1.42%
|New York City
|1.61%
|1.55%
|1.44%
|North Country
|2.09%
|1.92%
|2.05%
|Southern Tier
|0.75%
|0.68%
|0.66%
|Western New York
|3.12%
|2.82%
|2.57%
|Statewide
|1.71%
|1.62%
|1.53%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Bronx
|1.67%
|1.57%
|1.45%
|Brooklyn
|1.98%
|1.90%
|1.74%
|Manhattan
|0.93%
|0.90%
|0.85%
|Queens
|1.68%
|1.64%
|1.52%
|Staten Island
|1.91%
|1.86%
|1.77%
Of the 2,050,859 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,270
|24
|Allegany
|3,353
|10
|Broome
|18,127
|22
|Cattaraugus
|5,465
|5
|Cayuga
|6,112
|14
|Chautauqua
|8,703
|8
|Chemung
|7,435
|12
|Chenango
|3,353
|11
|Clinton
|4,751
|7
|Columbia
|3,944
|11
|Cortland
|3,679
|6
|Delaware
|2,290
|3
|Dutchess
|28,937
|45
|Erie
|87,297
|144
|Essex
|1,563
|11
|Franklin
|2,503
|4
|Fulton
|4,281
|35
|Genesee
|5,286
|18
|Greene
|3,297
|10
|Hamilton
|304
|0
|Herkimer
|5,054
|13
|Jefferson
|5,767
|21
|Lewis
|2,607
|17
|Livingston
|4,256
|11
|Madison
|4,414
|3
|Monroe
|65,166
|179
|Montgomery
|4,146
|16
|Nassau
|181,375
|122
|Niagara
|19,398
|51
|NYC
|920,981
|890
|Oneida
|22,021
|23
|Onondaga
|37,558
|40
|Ontario
|7,234
|22
|Orange
|47,547
|56
|Orleans
|2,992
|3
|Oswego
|7,323
|19
|Otsego
|3,353
|6
|Putnam
|10,488
|17
|Rensselaer
|11,002
|25
|Rockland
|46,511
|28
|Saratoga
|14,924
|21
|Schenectady
|12,835
|20
|Schoharie
|1,632
|7
|Schuyler
|1,026
|0
|Seneca
|1,962
|3
|St. Lawrence
|6,415
|10
|Steuben
|6,639
|13
|Suffolk
|198,352
|169
|Sullivan
|6,472
|16
|Tioga
|3,618
|4
|Tompkins
|4,193
|9
|Ulster
|13,638
|18
|Warren
|3,529
|16
|Washington
|3,027
|11
|Wayne
|5,546
|15
|Westchester
|128,303
|67
|Wyoming
|3,449
|7
|Yates
|1,156
|2
Yesterday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,211. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|7
|Manhattan
|3
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|2
|Rensselaer
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Sullivan
|1
|Westchester
|1