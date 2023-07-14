BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A prison inmate has been sentenced to more time behind bars for mailing threatening letters to a federal judge and lawmakers near Binghamton, threatening to kill him.

Dennis Nelson, 51, was sentenced to seven years in prison for mailing the letters in the summers of 2018 and 2019, according to the U.S. Court for the Northern District of New York. In March 2023, Nelson pleaded guilty to mailing the letters.

According to the announcement, in August 2018, Nelson was in a New York State prison and mailed a letter to Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy in Binghamton, threatening to use a bomb to kill both him and the people at the courthouse.

In July 2019, Nelson then mailed letters to then NY-22 Congressman Anthony Brindisi and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, also threatening to kill them. Nelson was still in prison while sending the second round of letters.