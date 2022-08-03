BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police have arrested a Binghamton man for a shooting that took place yesterday afternoon on the city’s Northside.

Police charged 38 year-old Carheem Felton with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.



At about 4 p.m., police were called to the Northside Deli on Chenango Street where a man had been shot in the chest and arm.



He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.



Detectives made a quick apprehension of Felton after stopping his car on Moeller Street.



Police say they found a loaded 9 millimeter ghost gun on him.



Binghamton Police Chief Joe Zikuski is thanking members of the community who provided information that led to Felton’s arrest.



The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton Detectives at 772-7080.