BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Jump back in to a childhood tradition and find your footing at NoMa’s Double Dutch Saturdays.

Double Dutch is the rope skipping game you used to play as a kid, where two people hold and spin the ropes while one or more people jump inside.

Every other Saturday, the organizer, DD Bratton hosts a free clinic for anybody to come learn and play double dutch.

She says she knows too many young kids that are spending too much time on a screen and not being active outside.

Bratton says that rope skipping dates back to ancient Egypt and Asia, and that every culture has put their own twist on the sport.

Bratton says, “We’ve added rhythms, and tricks and chants. You know, so there’s song that we sing when we jump double dutch. There’s tricks we do to identify how we feel. There’s a bunch of different things to express yourself through double dutch just like you would with dance, just like you would with basketball.”

She says the goal of the clinic is to keep the legacy of double dutch alive. The program accommodates all experience levels, despite if you have never jumped rope before.

This weekend’s clinic will take place at Assata Shakur Park located at 50 Carroll Ave in Binghamton from 12 to 2.

This weekend is also Juneteenth, and Bratton says festivities will at the park from 12 to 5.