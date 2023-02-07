VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Senate Majority leader and senior New York Senator Chuck Schumer is inviting Binghamton University Chemistry Professor Stan Whittingham to be in the audience at the State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

Whittingham is the inventor of the lithium-ion battery and winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry.

Schumer was a big supporter of a $63 million award for New Energy New York in the federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

New Energy New York is an effort spearheaded by Whittingham and B.U. to establish a national hub for lithium-ion battery innovation, manufacturing and workforce development on the Huron Campus in Endicott.